CBC North longform storytelling

High tech: How mountaineers used early GPS on Canada's tallest peak

It was 30 years ago this week that climber Michael Schmidt and his team reached the summit of Mount Logan to collect data using something that was very new at the time — GPS technology.

June 2022.

Bringing Tara home

When Tara Niptanatiak was found dead in February, she was quietly buried in a Calgary municipal cemetery under a grave marker with the wrong name. Her family found out weeks later. Now they want to bring her body home to Nunavut.

May 2022.

The landlord's game

In August of 2021, CBC North reporters John Last and Sidney Cohen told the story of Northern Properties, and how one company came to dominate rental housing in the North. A followup story, 'It's not OK,' looked at people in Yellowknife who rent from the company, and who share a list of common grievances — and few alternatives.

Etched on the skin

Kakiniit, an ancient Inuit tattooing practice that was nearly lost when the Catholic Church banned it a century ago, is seeing a resurgence among Inuit women who want a deeper connection with their culture.

October 2021.

100 years of Treaty 11

The summer of 2021 marked 100 years since a treaty party traveled up the Mackenzie River signing the last of Canada's numbered treaties with the Dene, Tłı̨chǫ and Gwich'in communities of the N.W.T. Read more on the complicated legacy of Canada's last numbered treaty, from July 2021.

A second story looked at the impact the Treaty has had on some families in the North, who describe it as a turning point. From July 2021.

A lean landing

For northern fly-in communities, local airlines provide a vital service, bringing groceries, building materials and doctors. But with COVID-19 restrictions, major revenue streams reduced to a trickle. This is the story of how one northern airline was making it through, from December 2020.

Border Business

Ryan Shank made it his mission to make groceries more affordable for northern families in a pandemic. From December 2020.

A question of legacy

The story goes that James Evans, a visiting Wesleyan Methodist Christian missionary, invented the Cree syllabary for the Cree, but the Cree have their own stories of the origin of the syllabary — one that may have been whitewashed.

June 2020.

Stories in stone

In the fall of 2020, CBC reporters John Last and Sarah Leonardis traveled to Kugaaruk, Nunavut, to mark the dismantling of a stone church that transformed the community, and held memories of its past.

The rise and fall of a small-town mall

An oral history of how Yellowknife's urban shopping centre went from a shopper's paradise to a cockroach-infested retail wasteland. From December 2019.

Into the abyss

To tell the full story of what happened to the MV Lyubov Orlova, a Russian cruise liner that was abandoned in St. John's Harbour nine years ago, reporter Randi Beers delved into some Soviet history, the secretive world of offshore financial schemes, and the checkered histories of two men named Oleg.

November 2019.

Forgotten voyage

One hundred years ago, the SS Princess Sophia left Skagway, Alaska. The 364 passengers and crew on board never reached their destination. It's the worst maritime disaster in the Pacific Northwest, but it's almost been forgotten.

October 2018.

Dancing toward the light

A dance competition in Arviat, Nunavut, has become legendary, and a way to heal emotional wounds. Ed Ou and Kitra Cahana traveled there in 2018 to tell this story.

My language, my heart

Julia Ogina's grandmother gifted her the voice of a loon, she says. The traditional Inuit tattoo on her forehead represents the loon's beak. (Kate Kyle/CBC)

Is it possible to save a dying language? In western Nunavut, four Inuit women are doing it. From June 2017.