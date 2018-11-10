These driving dogs will make you go 'aww'
Sometimes, our furry friends get big ideas.
In the North, it's not uncommon to see one behind the wheel of a car — patiently waiting for their driver to return, of course.
But who's to say these dogs aren't dreaming of shifting into gear and going for a drive?
Now, CBC North is asking for you to catch these dogs in the act in our new segment, CBC Drivin' Dogs.
Snap a photo of a "driving dog" and we'll share it on the CBC North Facebook and Instagram. Just send your photos to john.last@cbc.ca.
Note: This should go without saying — we don't want to see dogs actually driving vehicles. Only dogs "driving" stationary vehicles will be accepted.
We put the call out on social media earlier this week. Here are our best submissions so far:
