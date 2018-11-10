These driving dogs will make you go 'aww'

Sometimes, our furry friends get big ideas.

In the North, it's not uncommon to see one behind the wheel of a car — patiently waiting for their driver to return, of course.

But who's to say these dogs aren't dreaming of shifting into gear and going for a drive?

Now, CBC North is asking for you to catch these dogs in the act in our new segment, CBC Drivin' Dogs.

Snap a photo of a "driving dog" and we'll share it on the CBC North Facebook and Instagram. Just send your photos to john.last@cbc.ca.

Note: This should go without saying — we don't want to see dogs actually driving vehicles. Only dogs "driving" stationary vehicles will be accepted.

We put the call out on social media earlier this week. Here are our best submissions so far:

'Ahoy, Pupper!': 9-week-old Piper is a great first mate for this sailor. (Kelly Fahl)

'10 & 2': Marley looks like an anxious driver, but his hand positions are correct! (Lori Jean Fraser)

'Distracted Driving': It looks like cramped conditions in Bill's car, but that doesn't stop him dreaming of a road trip! (Dawn Gillard)

'Dog in Park': Halo looks a little surprised to be seen at his favourite spot. (Kevin Taylor)

'Workin' Like A Dog': 'SSI Micro Sam' is ready to get to work... he's wondering why our photographer is taking so long! (Barb Broddy)

Have a photo you'd like to share? Email john.last@cbc.ca with your nomination. We'll feature the best submissions on CBC North's Facebook and Instagram pages.