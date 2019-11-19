CBC North reverses decision to consolidate morning newscasts

CBC North managing director Janice Stein has announced that the broadcaster will not be making any changes to its English morning newscasts in Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

The announcement reverses a decision, announced Monday, to consolidate local radio newscasts to one pan-northern morning newscast, read from Yellowknife.

"Overall the response we received from staff and the community was not supportive of the change," Stein wrote in an email to staff.

Stein wrote that while the original change was made with the "best of intentions," management realized they needed time to reflect on the impact of the potential change on staff and listeners.

"The communication of our plan was poorly executed," Stein said in a followup interview with CBC News. "We need to start at the beginning, which is consulting with our staff."

"I take full responsibility for that," she said."It should have been communicated better, and it should have begun with a conversation with staff from the ground up, with their ideas for how we move our programming in better ways."

The broadcaster is committed to getting out into more Northern communities, Stein said. It will fall to staff to advise management on how to do that, without adding strain to CBC North's budget.

"Our staff will figure out how to do that, they can see where there are ways to do that and they can come up with those solutions."

The about-face comes after strong backlash from newsroom staff, listeners, and politicians, including the premier of Yukon, Sandy Silver.

'The communication of our plan was poorly executed,' said Janice Stein, managing director of CBC North, on Wednesday. (CBC)

On Tuesday, Silver asked fellow northern premiers Caroline Cochrane of the Northwest Territories and Joe Savikataaq of Nunavut to join him in writing a letter to Catherine Tait, the president of the CBC, asking her to reverse the decision.

On Wednesday morning, before Stein announced the reversal, a spokesperson for Tait said that her office had not yet received a letter from Silver, but that they would "review carefully once we receive a copy."

Iqaluit Coun. Kyle Sheppard had said the Nunavut market is "underserved by all types of media."

Yukon Premier and Finance Minister Sandy Silver at a budget address in March this year. On Tuesday, Silver announced in the legislature that he had written a letter to other Northern premiers, asking them to call on the CBC president to reconsider a decision to amalgamate CBC North's morning radio newscasts. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

CBC Radio is one of the main forms of communication throughout the territory, particularly in its remote communities, Sheppard said.

"People tune in at specific times to news that actually matters to them," he said. "And for that to be changing to a format that's going to take away that local content, and replace it with other regional local news from regions that really don't affect our lives, is a little bit concerning."

Sheppard said Nunavut shares the same political players and policies, which make stories about each of the territory's diverse fly-in communities relevant to one another.

CBC in Nunavut does broadcast news reports outside the territory to Nunavik and Nunatsiavut, but Sheppard said those stories are still relevant because of a shared culture.

Heated response online

After the initial announcement on Monday, listeners flooded social media with opinions.

People across the North, as well as former CBC North managing director John Agnew, vented their frustration with CBC North's earlier decision on social media.

As of 6:30 p.m. MT Tuesday, CBC Yukon's Facebook page had 60 comments in response, many of them negative.

Stein had said the decision would help free up Northern reporters to engage with small communities, and to deliver richer content on regional radio shows outside of the newscasts.