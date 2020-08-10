CBC North's top 10 videos of 2020

Thanks to everyone who shared their videos with us on the CBC North Facebook page in 2020. The top 10 videos all received hundreds of thousands of views or more with the top one garnering more than 10 million views! Enjoy!

10. Conditions were perfect near Yellowknife this fall for some amazing ice skating on Great Slave Lake. Sean Sinclair sent us this incredible footage. Thanks Sean for sharing this awesome day with us. 240,000 views!

9. This was a big day! People in Haines Junction, Yukon, celebrated their class of 2020 graduates by holding a parade through the village. Each vehicle had a sign with the grad's name on it. 292,000 views!

8. Warning: This video has graphic details and images. Roy Helmer saved a female youth from a vicious bear attack in Hay River, N.W,T., this fall. The girl was being mauled on his doorstep in the middle of the night. He ran out and struck the bear with a lawn ornament and pulled her to safety. Many called him a hero. Here is Roy talking to CBC's Anna Desmarais about what happened. 368,000 views!

7. Now that's a lot of taters! A generous farmer from Lacombe, Alta., donated a whopping 25 tonnes of seed potatoes to a farm in Hay River, N.W.T., this past summer. Here's why. 410,000 views!

6. In this powerful video, Inuit in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, gave a special performance for RCMP and people grieving after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia. 460,000 views!

5. Watch as Yukon Brewing gives out 487 bottles of hand sanitizer in Whitehorse. This happened in April, when the pandemic was starting to be felt in the territory. People were asked to drop off cash donations for the Whitehorse Food Bank. According to Yukon Brewing, $8,556 was raised for the food bank. 534,000 views!

4. Rylan Scarfe and Hayden Murray are two budding entrepreneurs. They were just 12 and 13 years old when we caught up with them. This fall the two friends spent their time splitting and bundling wood in Yellowknife. What started as a bit of pocket money quickly turned into a booming business. 618,000 views!

3. Check out these dance moves! Thomas Manuel shared this video of himself and his brother Lawrence jigging on the frozen Mackenzie River. 745,000 views!

2. A beautiful moment captured on camera in Yukon. This adult eagle tenderly feeds its little eaglet. Thanks to Nicolas Dory: Wildlife Photography for sharing the footage with us. 2.5 million views!

1. Employee of the Year goes to Daniel Odgers-Stedman, who gave drivers a show while they waited for construction traffic on the road between Hay River and Kakisa, N.W.T. Thanks to Iona Strachan and Monique Hurley for this video! 10.4 million views!

Note: All view counts are as of December 24, 2020.