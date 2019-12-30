CBC North's year-end news quiz for 2019
How closely did you follow the news from CBC North in 2019? Test your memory of some of our most-read stories of the year.
What did the late Captain Dick Stevenson invent?
What royal announcement miffed some northerners?
What surprising thing was found in a seal net near Kugluktuk?
These are just a few of the questions to vex and perplex you, in our year-end quiz about some of CBC North's most-read stories of 2019.
