CBC North's year-end news quiz for 2019
CBC North's year-end news quiz for 2019

How closely did you follow the news from CBC North in 2019? Test your memory of some of our most-read stories of the year.

Test your memory of some of our most-read stories of the year

From left to right, the late Captain Dick Stevenson, a polar bear, and Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq. Take our year-end quiz to see if you are CBC North news-savvy. (CBC/AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

What did the late Captain Dick Stevenson invent?

What royal announcement miffed some northerners?

What surprising thing was found in a seal net near Kugluktuk?

These are just a few of the questions to vex and perplex you, in our year-end quiz about some of CBC North's most-read stories of 2019.

