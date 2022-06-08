CBC's Indigenous adviser wants to hear from Yellowknifers

CBC's Indigenous adviser has a question for Yellowknifers: how can the broadcaster do a better job of representing Indigenous communities?

Robert Doane, who is from the Gitxsan Nation, is holding a community engagement session Thursday in Yellowknife. It's one of many sessions being held across the country by First Nations, Métis and Inuit CBC staff.

Speaking to CBC's Loren McGinnis Wednesday morning, Doane said the idea is to do something that's never happened before in CBC's history by inviting people in to talk about the corporation's strategy work.

After these engagement sessions, he will be working with his team to draft an Indigenous strategy for CBC.

Doane said there are a series questions they plan to ask: what can the broadcaster do right now, what people would change, what CBC must do when it comes to reconciliation, and how well CBC is representing people with its storytelling.

"As we go through that, by the end, things should come to light. We'll have some actions that we can work with," he said.

The engagement session will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Explorer Hotel.

Similar sessions are scheduled for Whitehorse on June 29 and Iqaluit on July 12.