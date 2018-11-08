CBC North Asks: How have families been affected by residential schools?

CBC North is hosting a live panel discussion on Thursday evening, exploring the lasting impacts of residential schools on Indigenous families and communities.

Many children of former residential school students have spoken to CBC North this week about their lives, and the struggles they've faced as victims of intergenerational trauma.

Sharon Shorty, a Whitehorse-based performer, will host the discussion beginning at 7 p.m. PT. Shorty's parents and many other family members attended residential schools in Yukon, B.C., and Alberta.

The panelists are:

Joe Migwans, a cultural counsellor for First Nations men and families.

Teagyn Vallevand, from Youth for Lateral Kindness.

Davida Wood, manager of First Nations Initiatives at Yukon College.

Mark Rutledge, an Anishnabe survivor of the Sixties Scoop.

The discussion is open to the public, at the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre in Whitehorse. The event will also be streamed live here, and on CBC Yukon's Facebook page.

Audience members in Whitehorse will have a chance to speak to the panel and share their own stories. You can also join the discussion on Facebook.