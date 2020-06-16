Watch CBC's N.W.T. 2020 high school graduation feature here, live!
CBC Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis and Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will host a one hour N.W.T. graduation special at 7 p.m. MT.
CBC Trailbreaker host Loren McGinnis and Northbeat's Juanita Taylor will host the 1 hour special at 7 p.m. MT
CBC North will host a one hour celebration of N.W.T. high school graduates Thursday at 7 p.m. MT.
Watch N.W.T. Graduates 2020 live here, on CBC North Facebook, or listen on CBC Radio One. Northbeat host Juanita Taylor and the Trailbreaker's Loren McGinnis will be your hosts for the evening.
There will be stories and videos from teachers, alumni, valedictorians and grads.
Taylor and McGinnis will be taking audience messages for grads over Facebook throughout the night. It's been a tumultuous school year with the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting the calendar, but for these graduates, the show must go on.
For a taste of what's to come, check out N.W.T. Graduates 2020 stories here:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.