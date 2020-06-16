Watch CBC's N.W.T. 2020 high school graduation feature here, live!

CBC North will host a one hour celebration of N.W.T. high school graduates Thursday at 7 p.m. MT.

Watch N.W.T. Graduates 2020 live here, on CBC North Facebook, or listen on CBC Radio One. Northbeat host Juanita Taylor and the Trailbreaker's Loren McGinnis will be your hosts for the evening.

There will be stories and videos from teachers, alumni, valedictorians and grads.

Taylor and McGinnis will be taking audience messages for grads over Facebook throughout the night. It's been a tumultuous school year with the COVID-19 pandemic interrupting the calendar, but for these graduates, the show must go on.

