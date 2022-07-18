Missing Whitehorse couple found safe, says RCMP

Cathy Gignac and her spouse Luc Lanctot have both been found and are safe, according to Whitehorse RCMP.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding Gignac on April 27 and then, on June 9, indicated her spouse was also missing.

"Police have now located both people and confirmed their safety in person. Out of privacy for individuals, no further information can be shared," reads a Friday RCMP news release.

It said the RCMP thanks the public and the media for "their engagement in this investigation."

Gignac had originally been reported missing on March 30 after her family had not heard from her in an "extended period of time."

In the June 9 news release, police said the couple moved from downtown Whitehorse to an unknown location in October 2021 and hadn't been heard from since.