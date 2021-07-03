Catholic church in Fort Smith, N.W.T., marked with red hand prints

Red hand prints have appeared on the front doors of the Catholic church in Fort Smith, N.W.T., but the parish's priest said someone has already come forward and apologized for the markings.

Cornelius Ngurukwem, the reverend at St. Joseph's Cathedral, told CBC News he was out cutting the grass on Friday when he first noticed the prints.

"I was confused, I didn't know who did such a thing," he said.

There has been a wave of vandalism and arson attacks targeting Catholic churches across Canada, following the discoveries of what are believed to be unmarked graves belonging to children near former residential schools in the country. Statues of religious leaders and figures with ties to Canada's colonial past have also been painted red or torn down.

The vandalism at the cathedral comes just a few days after what police are calling a suspicious fire at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral catholic church in Yellowknife.

By Saturday morning, however, someone had already taken responsibility for it, said Ngurukwem.

The Catholic church in Fort Smith, N.W.T. is one of the many in Canada to have been marked with red paint in the past few days. (Submitted by Louise Beaulieu)

"Someone walked up to me and owned it up and he said he felt so remorseful about the whole thing and promised that he's going to clean it up as fast as possible," he said.

Ngurukwem didn't ask the individual why he put red hand prints on the doors in the first place, but believes it may have been out of emotion, he said.

"I really had to advise him and give him some spiritual food and also pray for him and really, he felt so remorseful," he said. "I was a little bit happy that someone came to own it up."

Louise Beaulieu, a town councillor in Fort Smith who is Métis, understands the anger people are feeling toward the Catholic church — but fire and vandalism are not the answer, she said.

Indigenous people have to learn how to deal with that history in a way that isn't violent and fuelled by anger, "because it is not solving anything," she said.

"It is bringing more anger into people's lives."

Beaulieu's father and some other relatives help building the St. Joseph's Cathedral, she added.

"It was built by Aboriginal people and that's the part of the history that I see in our community — who built the church and what is it, what it's used for today, rather than what went on with the residential hostels and the school."

