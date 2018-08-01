2 simultaneous caterpillar outbreaks hit Inuvik

Watch out Inuvik. Caterpillars are taking over the town, and not by just one species — but two.

Curtis Taylor said he's never seen this many caterpillars in the 15 years he's lived in Inuvik.

"I see them all over. Over at my other yard, at Rocky's Plumbing Yard, see them at home," said Taylor.

He said the caterpillars have even infested his 15-year-old vehicle. "I see about 10 of them on the tires, on the hood, all over the place," he said.

"When I take my wife out she runs away," said Taylor. "It just makes me laugh to see that."

'It's an outbreak right now for the tussock moth,' says Roger Brett, with Natural Resources Canada. He says they have been seen within 100 hectares from the airport. (Submitted by Roger Brett)

Multiple infestations

The high number of caterpillars is thanks to a double infestation by tussock moth caterpillars and northern tent caterpillars, says an expert.

"It is an outbreak right now for the tussock moth," said Roger Brett, forest health technician with Natural Resources Canada. The outbreak is in the 20 to 100 hectare range around the airport.

And while they don't know exactly how the tussock moth caterpillar ended up in Inuvik, Brett has a few guesses.

"It could be that it's just built-up in population because conditions are suitable," he said, or they could've been brought in through the airport.

Brett said the outbreak is unusual, because it's not typical behaviour for tussock moth caterpillars. And while the outbreak is small right now, "they are being successful in increasing their population."

A tussock caterpillar. Roger Brett, with Natural Resources Canada, says the outbreak of caterpillars is unusual behaviour for the species. (Roger Brett)

He said the length of the outbreak will depend on how harsh the winter is.

"I'm not sure how well they are going to do."

Northern tent caterpillars increasing

The northern tent caterpillar, on the other hand, has been steadily increasing its numbers throughout the Northwest Territories for the last couple of years.

Brett said the caterpillar has substantial numbers in the Yellowknife area, and is also in Fort McPherson and Norman Wells.

Northern tent caterpillars have steadily been increasing in population over the last few years. The outbreaks can last up to four years. (Roger Brett)

He said outbreaks with northern tent caterpillars can last up to four years, and the outbreaks tend to cycle, "so every seven to eleven years, they can have an outbreak."

Both caterpillars are attracted to smaller shrubs, and the tussock moth caterpillar is currently gravitating toward willows in Inuvik.

Although the caterpillars are pretty harmless, Brett said there are a couple of things that homeowners can do.

"When it comes to the rusty tussock moth they can find the cocoon on the branches in the yards or their trees and they can snip the cocoon off, and dispose of them that way. So that will help control local populations if you have some trees in your backyard that you don't want defoliated or damaged."

For Taylor, although it's a bit of an eye sore, he's going to just let them be.

"They are not hurting nobody. They are not hurting me."