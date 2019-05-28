Man found with rifle, cocaine by Fort Providence police gets 5 years

An Edmonton man found with a loaded AR-15 carbine rifle, knife, cocaine and cash by Fort Providence RCMP last October has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Cassiuis Paradis was 30 years old when he was charged , along with a 15-year-old, after a roadside stop. Paradis later said the drugs, weapons and cash were his. The teenager was convicted of possessing cocaine.

Paradis was sentenced Friday in N.W.T. Supreme Court for offences including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a loaded, restricted firearm with ammunition, said Crown prosecutor Morgan Fane.

Fane said the five-year sentence reflects the court's condemnation of "those who would come North to sell drugs and take advantage of those in our communities who are in the throes of drug addiction."

Fane said Justice Shannon Smallwood gave reasons why a "significant" prison term was appropriate in this case.

"Her Honour is concerned … [about] those who would come to the Northwest Territories for the purpose of selling cocaine or other drugs effectively swooping in like vultures and taking advantage of the weakness of others for the purpose of profit," said Fane.

"For someone who hasn't previously spent time in custody, five years is just that — a very significant custodial sentence," he said.

Paradis was found with more than 120 grams of cocaine, said Fane.

The Crown had asked for a total of seven years for 10 of Paradis' convictions, while the defence asked for three years.

Fane said that in her sentencing, Smallwood noted Paradis' Metis background and that the courts give special consideration to the circumstances of Indigenous offenders. She also talked about the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in jail, he said.

Paradis' lawyer previously told the court that his client's father and brother died by suicide, that his uncle was shot by police, and that Paradis had addictions.

Smallwood gave Paradis 10 months and two weeks credit for time served, meaning he has a little more than four years left on his sentence.