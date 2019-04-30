Cassidy Giroux was a 'shining star,' says school principal

Cassidy Giroux transferred to St. Patrick High School in Yellowknife last November, and quickly stood out among the approximately 530 students.

She was notable for being friendly and outgoing, recounted principal Todd Stewart.

"She attended every day, she worked hard, she was a diligent worker, and she really tried to do her best," he said on Friday.

"Cassidy was a shining star that had a bright future. She was gonna go on and be a leader in whatever she was gonna do."

But the future of the Grade 10 student will not materialize the way Stewart hoped it would.

Giroux, 15, was reported missing on Monday. Her body was found the next day near Frame Lake.

"At this time, although a postmortem examination has not yet been completed, investigators do not suspect any criminality is involved," a statement from the RCMP on Tuesday said.

Cathy Menard, chief coroner for the territory, said in an email on Friday that a forensic autopsy is being performed in Edmonton.

Several counsellors, including from other schools, have been made available to support students and staff at the school this week, said Stewart.

Despite the difficulty of dealing with the death, he said he's proud to see people at the school showing support for each other.

Giroux was supposed to play in the Super Soccer tournament happening in the city this weekend.

Cassidy Giroux's soccer teammates attached the words "for Cassidy" to the bottom of their jerseys. (Submitted by Todd Stewart)

Her fellow teammates decided to attach the words "for Cassidy" to the bottom of their jerseys as way of honouring her and showing support for her family.

Stewart said seeing that left him "just beaming with pride."

The gesture ties in with the significant impression the "vibrant" student left on the community.

A celebration of life for Giroux is scheduled to be held at the school on May 22.

At the inaugural Canada Youth Summit in Ottawa, a teenager from Yellowknife told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the death.

"What is the government doing to ensure the safety of Indigenous women and girls across the country, and to prevent them from going missing or even losing their lives?" she asked.

Trudeau responded, in part, saying the government has not valued Indigenous people's lives equally to others, and he also mentioned measures taken, including the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which is set to be present its report next month.

He added "there's more and more always to do."