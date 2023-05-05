Man gets 5-year manslaughter sentence for 2021 fatal shooting in Mayo, Yukon

The man responsible for the 2021 fatal shooting of Peter Young in Mayo, Yukon, will spend another year and four months behind bars.

Daniel Cashaback-Myra, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year for killing the 38-year-old father of two during a confrontation over drug money, was sentenced in the community Tuesday.

Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence seeking a five-year sentence, a year more than the mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter using a firearm. She also approved 90-day sentences, to be served concurrently, for two unrelated drug possession charges Cashaback-Myra racked up in Saskatoon and Whitehorse.

With credit for the time he's already spent in jail, though, Cashaback-Myra, 25, only has about 16 more months left to serve.

According to admissions of fact filed to the court, Cashaback-Myra, in January 2021, was living in Mayo with his girlfriend from whom Young and his wife occasionally bought crack cocaine.

Young's wife purchased crack twice the night of Jan. 9 and, in the early hours of Jan. 10, sent another e-transfer for more.

When the girlfriend didn't reply, Young's wife went over to her duplex to demand the drugs or her money back. Cashaback-Myra, who didn't know about the transaction, answered the door and told her to leave, pushing her away in the process.

Young's wife returned home and told him what had happened. Young then went over to the duplex and was "yelling angrily, banging and kicking on the door and otherwise trying" to break in. Cashaback-Myra answered the door armed with a loaded semi-automatic carbine and after a brief verbal confrontation, fired a warning shot before shooting Young five times.

Young's wife brought him to the Mayo health centre, where he died. Cashaback-Myra turned himself in to RCMP several hours later and was charged with second-degree murder.

'Even if I live a million years, I will miss him'

In emotional victim and community impact statements read to the court Tuesday, Young's family and friends remembered him as a devoted father, hard worker and protector, someone who could always be relied on to help out without being asked and who held his family together.

"Even if I live a million years, I will miss him," his mother said, describing Young as a loveable teddy bear who gave bear hugs.

"I'll never forgive you for this senseless act," one of Young's sisters told Cashaback-Myra, adding that even if he did nothing but good deeds for the next hundred years, "you will never be half the man my brother was."

Reading a community impact statement, First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Chief Dawna Hope said Mayo was a tight-knit community and Young's homicide affected people at all levels.

"A lot of grief flooded the community," Hope read.

Along with concerns for his children, Young's death also triggered larger fears about drugs and associated violence in the community, the chief said, with people becoming desensitized to loss and the gaps in mental health support services.

Young, a Na-Cho Nyäk Dun citizen, worked as Mayo's water plant treatment operator and 80 homes went without water after his death, the statement continued, and the First Nation's finance department also "came to a standstill" because many employees were Young's relatives.

The statement noted Young's death happened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the community couldn't gather to grieve and support one another.

Community members also expressed concerns about who was living in the First Nation's housing, the negative media coverage of Mayo, and the need for other organizations, including the RCMP, to help with ensuring community safety.

Harm of drugs the 'cloud over this prosecution'

In sentencing submissions, Crown attorney Noel Sinclair said he couldn't ignore the "cloud over this prosecution" cast by the increasingly harmful role of drugs in Yukon communities.

While there was no evidence Cashaback-Myra was involved in drug trafficking when he killed Young, Sinclair acknowledged the more broad harm drugs had recently caused in the community.

The main aggravating factors in the case, Sinclair said, included that Cashaback-Myra had a gun despite not having a licence and being under a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms, and the number of times he shot Young.

However, Sinclair said it was mitigating that Cashaback-Myra pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, avoiding a seven-week-long jury trial on the original murder charge during which Cashaback-Myra could have raised a provocation-and-self-defence argument.

Sinclair noted, though, that while everyone has the right to protect themselves from a threat, Cashaback-Myra's response wasn't reasonable and he had other options, such as going inside and closing the door.

Defence lawyer Vincent Larochelle emphasized the mitigating impact of Cashaback-Myra's guilty plea, explaining he had a "significant" number of expert witnesses lined up who would have disputed everything from the ballistics to forensic pathology.

He noted there was "no dispute" Cashaback-Myra had been at home "minding his own business" when he was thrown into a situation "he didn't initiate" and where he had "to take quick action," though he admits he made a bad decision.

Larochelle said it was also mitigating that Cashaback-Myra is relatively young and a member of the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation with major Gladue factors, including his father having attended two residential schools.

Both Sinclair and Larochelle said it was a difficult situation, with Sinclair acknowledging Young's family was not happy with the joint submission.

Cashaback-Myra did not speak when offered the chance by the judge.

Duncan, in her decision, said the joint submission was within a reasonable range but also acknowledged the court couldn't undo Young's death and the "immense and unspeakable" grief, sorrow, despair and rage that persists.

"I wish it could," Duncan said. "I wish we had the ability to go back in time and prevent this tragedy from occurring, but none of us can do that."

"What I hope this judgment can do," she continued, "is denounce the conduct of Daniel Cashaback-Myra, deter him and others from committing offences… and acknowledge the harm that he has done in the community. I hope this process will bring some measure of peace."