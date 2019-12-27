'Large sum of cash' stolen from Yellowknife home on Christmas Day

Yellowknife RCMP are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a "large sum of cash" from a home in the Latham Island and Old Town area of Yellowknife on Christmas Day.

In a news release on Friday, police said they received a call at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday in which a homeowner reported that a large amount of cash had been taken from the home.

Police believe a male entered the home while the homeowner was there and took the money.

RCMP say the suspect was "possibly wearing a green or dark coat/parka."

They say people saw a similarly-dressed man in the same area between 7 and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Police say he was carrying a shovel and offering to clear snow from homes, driveways and sidewalks.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have video footage of the man, or who may have interacted with him between 7 and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve or 5 and 8 p.m. on Christmas Day in the Latham Island and Old Town area, to get in touch.

They're also warning people to be vigilant during the holiday season by securing their homes and vehicles and reporting any suspicious activity to RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.