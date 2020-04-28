Cash, cocaine, marijuana and magic mushrooms seized in Yellowknife drug bust

A 25-year-old man is facing a slew of drug charges after his arrest led to a pair of searches uncovering cash, cocaine, cannabis and psilocybin mushrooms, say RCMP.

Kyle Ormiston was arrested Friday by the N.W.T. RCMP federal investigations unit after a police officer spotted what appeared to him as a drug transaction in the parking lot of a local business in Yellowknife, according to an RCMP news release sent Tuesday.

After Ormiston's arrest, RCMP say a search of his vehicle uncovered approximately 95 grams of cocaine.

A search was then carried out at Ormiston's residence where police seized over $50,000 in Canadian and US currency, about three pounds of marijuana, numerous packages of cannabis resin and a small quantity of psilocybin mushrooms — a psychedelic drug also known as magic mushrooms.

Ormiston faces four charges, including trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of psilocybin and possession of proceeds of crime exceeding $5,000.

He was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was released. He's scheduled to be in court on Aug. 18, according to the release.