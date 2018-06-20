Cash and drugs seized in Whitehorse
3 men charged with possession of drugs and trafficking, say RCMP
Whitehorse RCMP have arrested two adult males and one male youth from Ontario on charges related to possession of drugs and trafficking.
Officers responded to a call about an erratic driver in downtown Whitehorse just before 11 p.m. on June 15, according to a news release from RCMP.
Officers stopped the vehicle on 4th Avenue and found 50 grams of suspected crack cocaine, six grams of marijuana, more than $4,000 in cash and multiple cell phones, police said.
Two of the men, who are 18, and the 16-year-old male appeared in territorial court in Whitehorse on June 16.
The 16-year-old remained in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court again on July 4, police said.