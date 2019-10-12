Nunavut's Liberal candidate gets boost from Carolyn Bennett

Nunavut Liberal Party candidate Megan Pizzo-Lyall received a boost from Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett in Iqaluit Saturday. Megan Pizzo-Lyall and the member of parliament for Toronto-St. Paul's were knocking on doors in the territorial capital.

They stopped by the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum to highlight a section of the liberal party's platform that promises to develop a framework to work together with Indigenous people to help repatriate art, artifacts, and remains.

"We are here to say that we are proud of what we've done, but we know there's much more to do," Bennett said to local journalists, and people wearing red liberal buttons.

Bennett and Pizzo-Lyall did not say how much money they would commit to the repatriation process, and they did not divulge any plans to build a centre in Nunavut where the items could be displayed and stored.

After their stop at the museum Bennett and Pizzo-Lyall were to meet with PJ Akeeagok, president of the Qikiqtani Inuit Association, and then with members of the francophone community on Sunday morning before Bennett flies back south.

This is Bennett's fourth visit to Iqaluit this year.

She said the cost of the flight came from Pizzo-Lyall's campaign funds, from which she says carbon credits were purchased to offset the greenhouse gases emitted during the flight.

"In this big cold country, this is unfortunately what has to happen," says Bennett. "I'm also able to drive my electric car to four other ridings right next to Toronto St.-Paul's."

Bennett and Pizzo-Lyall took questions from journalists, but were not able to say what they would do to fulfil commitments laid out in their 84-page platform.