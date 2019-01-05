Yukon judo champion commutes 7 hours to run club in Carmacks

Sophie Harris tries to wrap her ankle around the back of her opponents leg to flip her on her back — but she's too late.

Another girl has already grabbed the back of her yellow judo belt, flipping Harris and pinning her to the ground.

Harris is only 8 years old but she's been practicing Judo in Carmacks, Yukon, since a champion of the sport moved to town in 2016.

"I heard that sensei Bianca was a really good fighter, like a champion, and that's why I'm in this class," said Harris.

Bianca Ockedahl has competed globally for the Canadian national judo team, winning silver medal in a world championships. She retired after she was cut short of the 2012 Olympics.

Sophie Harris, bottom, is fighting another student at judo class. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"They really appreciate the fact that somebody is ... going out and giving them an opportunity to do something new ... and keep them out of trouble," said Ockedahl.

Carmacks is a village of about 500 people, two hours north of Whitehorse. It is one of the few communities with a judo club outside of the territory's capital.

"Carmacks doesn't get a lot of opportunities like this so I'm glad that we have Judo," said Alicia Staples, a 14-year-old from Carmacks.

Harris has been in the Carmacks Judo Club since 2016 when it was started. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The Carmacks club has 32 kids between the ages of five and 15.

On the last class before Christmas break, the kids played a game called planets, dragging each other from one side of the mat to the other. Parents lined the sides of the gym watching the class as the students scream and laugh.

Some parents, like Kara Went who was crocheting a blanket on a bleacher, drove several hours to be here.

Kara Went, left, drives her two sons back and forth from judo class in Carmacks from Faro. It takes four hours total. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"It was still just something new that they got to try and experience that they wouldn't have in Faro right now," said Went.

There were five kids from Faro in the class. It takes about two hours to drive from Faro to Carmacks, for the two-hour class twice a month.

But it's not a lot compared to Ockedhal's commute.

On short notice this fall Ockedahl and her family moved to Beaver Creek, Yukon — a nearly seven-hour drive from Carmacks.

Ockedahl was a professional judo athlete competing globally with judo Canada. She moved to Carmacks in 2016 with her family where she started the community's first judo club. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

"I'm so used to the drive that I don't even think about it," said Ockedahl. "I just go and the reward is for me to see their happiness on the mat."

Ockedahl doesn't know if the class will continue next year, but says she may start classes for adults as well as kids in B​eaver Creek next year.

For now, she is focusing on the Yukon Judo Championships being held for the first time in Carmacks. The competition is April 27.

"It's pretty exciting," she said.