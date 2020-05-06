Skip to Main Content
Woman reported missing in Carmacks has been found, say RCMP

RCMP in Yukon say a woman reported missing in Carmacks on Wednesday has been found safe.

Police had asked for help to find 44-year-old Carla Rochelle Gage on Wednesday

RCMP in Yukon say a Carmacks woman who had been reported missing has been found.

Police had asked for help to find 44-year-old Carla Rochelle Gage, after she had last been seen leaving her home on Wednesday morning.

An RCMP news release issued just after 5 p.m. Wednesday said the Gage had been found safe. 

