Flood watch issued for Carmacks, Yukon

The Yukon government has issued a flood watch for the Yukon River at Carmacks.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the government said the water level in the area is continuing to rise, although at a slower pace than earlier in the week. It said the water level rose 6 cm in the past 24 hours compared to increases of 15 cm over the previous two days.

A flood watch means the water level in a river or lake is rising and may exceed its banks. Adjacent areas may flood.

The release stated the water level is expected to continue to rise over the weekend as four to 10 mm of rain are expected.

"Water levels could rise 80 to 90 cm and exceed peak levels observed in 2021 by as early as June 19," the release stated.

Ross River flood warning and high streamflow advisories still in effect

Also on Friday afternoon, the government said the flood warning issued for the Pelly River at Ross River on June 6 remains in effect.

"Low-lying areas adjacent to the river are currently flooding," the release states.

It said that while the water level at Ross River peaked on June 7 and has been declining over the past two days, the level is expected to rise again, anywhere form 30 to 80 cm above current levels, as rain is forecast for the area over the weekend.

"Rain totals are expected to be highest in the headwaters with localized amounts of up to 30 mm," it states.

The high streamflow advisories issued for both the Stewart River in Mayo and the Yukon River at Dawson City also remain in effect, the government said.