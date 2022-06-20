Carmacks issues evacuation alert for some homes as floodwaters threaten wastewater treatment plant

Homes in Carmacks that use the village's wastewater treatment plant are now under an evacuation alert as water levels on the Yukon River continue to rise.

The plant is at risk of being overwhelmed, and the village doesn't know how much longer it can last, Mayor Lee Bodie said on Sunday.

"There may be an evacuation order coming any day," Bodie said.

"I'm not trying to scare anybody, but just be warned it might be coming in the next couple days if the water rises and we do have to evacuate the people who are serviced by the wastewater treatment plant."

The wastewater treatment plant in Carmacks, Yukon, is in danger of flooding. High water levels on the Yukon River could lead to the evacuation of homes serviced by the plant. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

There are several properties at risk of flooding as well, including Nina Dickson's house, which backs onto the Yukon River.

The water is about 20 feet away from her home.

"It's a little stressful," Dickson said. "I have a two-year-old and a newborn I just had about a week ago, so it's stressful thinking about having to pack up and live in my mom's trailer for a couple of weeks. It's not ideal."

Wildland fire crews helped build a wall of sandbags around her property over the weekend, and officials have been providing her with regular updates.

A house in Carmacks sits on the bank of a swollen Yukon River. Several properties and the village's wastewater treatment plant are in danger of flooding. (Jackie Hong/CBC)

People under an evacuation alert should be ready to leave on short notice.

Residents in Carmacks and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation are also being asked to limit their water use by avoiding laundry, showering and even toilet-flushing if possible.

Residents on well water are under a boil water advisory.