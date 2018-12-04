Carmacks residents push back against 'un-neighbourly' bylaw

Residents in Carmacks, Yukon, are worried about a proposed new bylaw that would dictate property maintenance standards in the community, and impose fines on those who don't follow the rules.

The bylaw, which had its first reading in council on Nov. 20, has been posted around town and online so residents can offer input.

Created by borrowing from similar bylaws in Whitehorse and Faro, it addresses issues such as the accumulation of garbage, construction materials, unregistered vehicles, appliances and even firewood on properties within the municipality. It would also limit the length of a person's grass to 15 centimetres.

Municipal officers would be allowed to access properties to enforce the bylaw, and if they're refused, they could applied for an order from a justice of the peace.

They wouldn't be required to give a notice before issuing an order, and residents would be fined if they fail to comply, with amounts ranging from $100 to $250, increasing every day up to a limit of $10,000.

'It just feels like it's all stick and no carrot'

"In a community this small, a bylaw like this feels un-neighbourly," said Charles Laanstra, a Carmacks resident. "It just feels like it's all stick and no carrot."

Laanstra said he was immediately unhappy with the overall tone of the proposed bylaw.

He worries it could penalize lower income people at a higher rate than those who can afford to keep their properties maintained and their vehicles registered.

Another Carmacks resident, Stuart Harris, also feels the current draft of the bylaw is excessive.

"It's extremely intrusive in personal aspects of people's lives. It deals with the storage of items and personal structures and basically says what's acceptable and what's not."

Harris is worried the bylaw doesn't impose sufficient limits on the authority of designated municipal officers.

He hopes the village council will be open to public input, and scale the bylaw back to only what is necessary.

Bylaw won't be pushed through

Carmacks Mayor Lee Bodie says residents don't have to panic about the bylaw just yet.

'We realize some of [the bylaw] doesn't fit our community,' said Carmacks Mayor Lee Bodie. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

"We realize some of it doesn't fit our community," he said. "We put it out for discussion so that people could read it, ask questions and have their input. We have no intention of pushing this through without consulting with them."

Bodie said the bylaw came out of a number of complaints from residents about "derelict" vehicles in neighbours' yards, and fears their properties would lose value.

"We're certainly not here to cause hardships for anyone, but you know there are some people who have complained, and it's our duty to do something about it … in a positive way."

The bylaw is open for public input until Dec. 21.

Bodie thinks it will be at least three months before the bylaw is finalized.