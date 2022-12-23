Some residents in Carmacks, Yukon, under boil water advisory after raw sewage release

Cold weather in Carmacks, Yukon, has caused a malfunction at the local lift station that's sent raw sewage into the Yukon River.

That's prompted the territorial government to issue a boil-water advisory for residents of the village and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation in Yukon who use private wells.

A government news release on Friday said the advisory was a "precautionary measure to protect public health."

It says private wells may be affected by "the raw sewage release entering the Yukon River from the Carmacks lift station outfall due to an ongoing malfunction due to cold weather."

Many Yukon communities have been under extreme cold warnings for most of this week. On Thursday, Carmacks was sitting at around –37 C for most of the day, and on Friday afternoon the temperature there was at –41 C.

There are no other details about when the sewage release happened, or how much might have entered the Yukon River. The news release says the Village of Carmacks is working to fix the problem.

Residents who use water from a private well are advised to boil the water for at least two minutes before consuming it, or using it to cook, make baby formula, wash dishes or brush teeth.