Carmacks man charged with setting traps on popular trail
A man in Carmacks, Yukon, is facing charges after police say he laid some improvised traps on a popular recreation trail.
In a news release on Friday, police said they were notified in early July of some apparent traps set on a trail behind Guder Drive.
The trail is popular for recreational vehicles, hikers, dog-walkers and children, police said.
Officers found saw blades, nails and boards with screws through them concealed in the dirt. They also found cable wire stretched across the trail between trees.
A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with setting traps likely to cause bodily harm, and two counts of mischief.
He was released and will appear in court on Sep. 2.
