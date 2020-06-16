Construction of new arena in Yukon village delayed until 2021
Contractor hasn’t restarted work this spring following a planned winter shutdown
The new arena planned for Carmacks, Yukon, will likely be delayed until 2021.
Originally slated to open in August 2020, construction on the arena has not restarted this spring following a planned winter shutdown.
The territorial government issued a notice of default on the performance bond against the contractor Scott Design Build and is now looking for a solution to get work started again as soon as possible, according to a government news release Tuesday.
Awarded in 2018, the plans for the new, year-round facility include a full indoor arena, community spaces and a link to the existing recreation centre. The building is designed to meet or exceed energy efficiency standards in a northern climate.
The $16.55 million project is a joint venture between the Government of Canada and the Government of Yukon, with the federal government contributing $10.5 million and the territorial government contributing $6.05 million
So far, $8 million has been spent on the project. A Government of Yukon official said in an email that it's still too early to say how much the delay will cost the project.
Any work done in order to complete the project will need to comply with COVID-19 measures, including having workers self-isolate for 14 days if they arrive from out of territory.
The government said a local contractor is monitoring the site.
Subcontractors or suppliers who haven't been paid should contact the Procurement Support Centre to file a claim.
