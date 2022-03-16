N.W.T. environment officers investigating possible poaching of 16 caribou

Northwest Territories environment officials say 16 caribou appear to have been poached, and their remains left behind, near Fletcher Lake, about 310 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Piles of guts, heads and hides were spotted during an aerial patrol Sunday on the southwestern shore of the lake, according to a Wednesday news alert from the Environment and Natural Resources Department.

Officials believe the animals were harvested in a mobile no-hunting zone. Much of the zone is accessible by the road to the diamond mines.

The mobile zone "exists for a reason," says the news release: the Bathurst herd has shrunk 99 per cent since 1986.

The department says this is the fourth investigation into illegal harvesting in a mobile no-hunting zone this year, and it's asking the public for help with their investigation.

It's urging people with information to call 867-873-7181.