N.W.T. wildlife officers investigate possible caribou poaching near MacKay Lake

Wildlife officers in the N.W.T. have seized caribou that were harvested near MacKay Lake and are investigating whether the animals were poached.

In an email, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources confirmed the seizure, and said officers also seized equipment related to the harvest.

Officers began investigating the harvest on Feb. 11 after finding the caribou during a regular helicopter patrol of the winter road system. The alleged poaching happened within the mobile zone, which protects the Bathurst Herd.

The department did not say how many people are being investigated, or how many animals were killed.

MacKay Lake is about 200 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.