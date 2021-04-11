40 caribou illegally harvested in N.W.T., says territorial government

WARNING: This story contains a graphic image.

Forty caribou were harvested illegally during a blizzard somewhere in the Northwest Territories, according to the territorial government.

In a Facebook post published Saturday, Environment and Natural Resources did not say exactly where or when the animals were killed. However, the post noted it was unfortunate news to close out the winter road season.

"This is unacceptable — and against the traditional values Elders have taught for generations," the post reads.

Illegal harvesting of caribou has been a growing problem this winter season.

Back in March, Environment Minister Shane Thompson said the department was investigating the illegal harvest of more than 50 caribou. That was compared to less than 10 illegally harvested caribou at the same time the previous winter.

"We're working with Indigenous leaders to chart a new path forward for encouraging respectful harvesting," read Saturday's post by Environment and Natural Resources. "Everyone needs to take action today to ensure there are caribou for the next generations."