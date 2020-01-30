Caribou head soup: 'You don't want to waste anything'

CBC North is telling the stories behind recipes posted on our Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North. Join our group and follow along!

It was a meal Millie Kuliktana had been dreaming of for three long months while in hospital: Caribou head soup.

It's not a meal you'll easily find in a southern city like Edmonton but that's where Millie Kuliktana went for a double lung transplant.

"The only country food you get is what people send you from home," Kuliktana said in an interview with CBC Northwind host Wanda McLeod.

"After I finally came out of the hospital, I had been treasuring this one caribou head that my husband had sent down from our freezer at home," she said.

"I was looking forward to having that broth after getting home from three months living in hospital."

Millie Kuliktana likes to use a big pot to boil her caribou head until there's a nice, rich healthy broth. (Submitted by Millie Kuliktana)

Kuliktana's still recovering in Edmonton, and says trying to eat healthy is part of her recovery. Caribou head soup is the perfect recipe for that.

"The caribou head soup started out with the traditional way that grandma and my mom would boil the caribou head and drink the rich broth," she said. "You don't want to waste anything."

Millie Kuliktana says nothing goes with caribou sou like fresh bannock. (Submitted by Millie Kuliktana)

Kuliktana says she takes all the meat off of the bones, dices it up and boils it again with her ingredients.

For this batch of caribou head soup she used what she had in her fridge; kale based coleslaw mix.

Kuliktana shared it with her sisters and friends from the hospital.

Millie Kuliktana used a kale based coleslaw with her caribou head soup. (Submitted by Millie Kuliktana)

Then she shared the recipe CBC North's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen: Recipes of the North.

"Being called the Arctic Kitchen, the caribou truly represents the Arctic."

And for Kuliktana, caribou represents even more than that.

"It was so nourishing. It was healthy too."