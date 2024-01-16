Caribbean flavours to infuse Dawson City's food scene with opening of Jamaican restaurant

A Jamaican restaurant is opening soon in Dawson City, and one resident says it's a needed boost to the city's dining scene.



The new owner, Abbey Gail Allen, grew up in Jamaica and plans to open Island Eats in March. Customers are "gonna feel like you're in Jamaica when you're eating," she said.

The sit-down restaurant, on Second Avenue will feature a variety of Jamaican dishes including jerk chicken and steamed fish and bammy. Allen plans to decorate the space with Jamaican flags and art depicting Jamaican culture, including a mural on the back wall.

"You'll probably see Bob Marley in the mural," she said.

Years in the making



Island Eats is the culmination of a ten year dream for Allen, who has a degree in hospitality and tourism management.

She's married, has started a family, and is a permanent resident – which has given her the confidence to take the plunge.

"We kind of have a little bit of stability and all of that. I said 'Let's just do it now.' And then all of a sudden, somebody just said that they're selling [their business and a restaurant space opened up]," she said.

Allen hopes to "get things flowing, and get the community together," before Dawson City's busy summer tourist season, so the grand opening is set for March 1.

Dawson City pictured in winter. Resident Xander Mann says "on a bleak and dark December day, when we get gray light for three or four hours, I would love to be able to sit down and eat a big old plate of Jamaican jerk pork and rice and beans." (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Unexpected Journey to Dawson City

Allen moved from Jamaica to Sarnia, Ontario with her sister on a university scholarship in 2012. Then, in 2014, they got recruited to work as guest services hosts at Dawson City's Westmark Inn, which is owned by Holland America.

"When we were in school one day, Holland America was down there and asked us if we wanted to work. And we said 'Yes, sure.' And they said 'It's all the way up north'. And we were like, 'Wait a minute,'" she said.

"He's just like, 'No, it's warm in the summer.' And he took out his phone and started to show us some great pictures of green grass and everything. It was like, 'OK.'"

She has stayed ever since. The people of Dawson City, she said, make her feel like she's back in Jamaica.

"We're used to people saying hi on the road and smiling and you can give them a hug. So it's just a cool vibe," she said.

Abbey Gail Allen (left) is looking forward to being the flavours and vibes of her home country to Dawson City. Pictured (from left to right) with her husband Nico Allen, sister Mellissa Thomas, and Mellisa's husband Demar Thomas. (Supplied by Abbey Gail Allen)

Eager customers await opening

Xander Mann, a long-time Dawson City resident says he'slooking forward to the new restaurant.



He's the owner of a local catering business and says he has "finger on the pulse of food around town."



"I'm really stoked. I'm sure I'm not alone in being very excited about having some of those more tropical and southern flavours available again," Mann said, recalling a now-closed Trinidadian restaurant.

"On a bleak and dark December day, when we get grey light for three or four hours, I would love to be able to sit down and eat a big old plate of Jamaican jerk pork and rice and beans," Mann said.

Dawson City mayor Bill Kendrick says it brings colour and life to the town to have so many cultures providing unique culinary experiences. (Sarah Xenos/CBC)

Dawson City Mayor Bill Kendrick said anyone taking the initiative and risk to open a new restaurant in town should be applauded.

"We have people from all over the world that have come to reside in Dawson City and it brings colour and life to our town to have all of these cultures in our town and providing unique culinary experiences," he said.

Before the restaurant's grand opening, Allen is hosting a free food tasting.

The event called Tek A Taste will happen at the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Community Hall on Feb. 17.

"We want to get the community sensitised to the culture, to the food... just to get them aware of the different types of food," she explained.

"There's more to Jamaica than jerk chicken. It's a vibe that comes through every food type you can think of."