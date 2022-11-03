Essential cargo finally making its way to Sachs Harbour after barge cancelled last month

After a rough start to the shipping season, Sachs Harbour, N.W.T., has finally started receiving essential supplies and fuel.

Buffalo Air started airlifting cargo to the community on Wednesday and Summit Air will fly petroleum products from Inuvik starting Friday.

The shipment of supplies that should have arrived by barge in late July or early August was delayed by high winds and a late start to the season.

Sachs Harbour Mayor Norman Anikina said that the community morale lowered once they found out they weren't getting a barge earlier in the year.

In October, the N.W.T. government said in a news release that "climate change," had delayed the buoy placement. And, it said flooding in both Inuvik and Hay River impacted Marine Transportation Services (MTS) operations.

Anikina said people started getting excited once they could hear the planes coming in.

"Shelves are stocked up in the store," he said. "I'm really hoping to get fuel."

The community will also be receiving personal shipments as well. Some items are so late that they will have to wait to be used until next season, such as lumber and all-terrain vehicles.

"It's unfortunate because some people wanted to go quadding for the summer," he said. "Now [they] have to wait maybe another year."

Anikina said instead of waiting until August, MTS should start sending supplies on the barge earlier in the season. Even as early as the ice starts melting during the summer months.

Norman Anikina, mayor of Sachs Harbour, N.W.T. (Submitted by Norman Anikina)

"I believe we're all facing climate change, you have to try and adapt to what the weather throws at us," he said. "Somehow we have to live with Mother Nature."

Last month, MLA for the region, Jackie Jacobson said he wanted to have a meeting with the minister and the mayors of the area.

"We're going to be sitting down and, and saying, 'what happened here, what went wrong? Where did where did MTS fail, in regards to providing service for Sachs Harbour?'" he said at the time.

"This should never have happened. I'm really disappointed. But now it's just a matter of trying to work together to get the goods into the community."

Next steps

After the barge cancellations MTS and the Department of Infrastructure's Fuel Services Division (FSD) put out two separate tenders, one for fuel and one for cargo.

Buffalo Air was the only bid on cargo and has been contracted for $983,882.40 They are hoping the cargo resupply could be completed as early as Nov. 15, weather depending.

Both Buffalo Air and Summit Air bid on the tender for fuel but Summit won the contract with a bid of $1,889,306.40. The airline expects the fuel portion of the resupply will continue into December.

The MV Kelly Ovayuak barge is shown in this 2019 handout photo. The N.W.T. government announced on Oct. 14 it was cancelling the annual barge delivery to Sachs Harbour due to bad weather and a late start to the sailing season because of climate change, delayed buoy placement, and flooding in Hay River and Inuvik this spring. (N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure/The Canadian Press)

In a news release, the N.W.T. government said that "both MTS and FSD have been working directly with community members and contractors in the communities of Sachs Harbour and Paulatuk on logistics for the air resupply."

The release also said that staff from both government branches will be in Paulatuk, Inuvik and Sachs Harbour to support the communities with loading and offloading and delivery of cargo and fuel.

Minister of Infrastructure Diane Archie said in the release that the unforeseen challenges this year affected the marine supply season but that the department is committed to providing reliable and professional shipping services to some of the most remote communities.

"I want to thank the community of Sachs Harbour for its continued patience while we implement plans to ship essential goods into the community," Archie said.