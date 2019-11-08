Skip to Main Content
Warrant out for Carcross man accused of assault, firearms offences
RCMP in Yukon say Steven Alexander McLaughlin of Carcross is wanted on a Yukon-wide warrant for alleged assault and firearms offences.

RCMP in Watson Lake, Yukon, are looking for a Carcross man accused of several assault and weapons-related offences.

In a press release on Thursday, police say Steven Alexander McLaughlin is wanted on a Yukon-wide warrant for aggravated assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and "various firearm offences."

According to police, McLaughlin is believed to be in the Watson Lake area and may be in possession of a bright yellow Can-Am off-road vehicle on a flat deck trailer.

He's described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with green eyes and a shaved head.

They're asking anybody with information about McLaughlin's whereabouts to contact Watson Lake RCMP at 536-5555, or Crime Stoppers.

Police say McLaughlin may be in possession of a bright yellow Can-Am off-road vehicle. (RCMP)
