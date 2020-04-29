Carcross teachers go door-to-door to ensure students without internet access aren't left out

For many students, learning from home is hard enough.

But for those without access to the internet, it's even more challenging.

That's why some teachers are turning to the kinds of materials they likely had growing up: printed handouts.

A family in Carcross, Yukon receives a package of school materials at their doorstep. (Submitted by Yukon Department of Education)

Grey Mountain Primary School is distributing packages to its students. (Submitted by Yukon Department of Education)

Andrew Noble, the vice-principal of Ghùch Tlâ Community School in Carcross, Yukon, is hand-delivering school assignments to students' doors.

"When you are comparing the context that is Whitehorse, where the majority of the people have internet or devices — that is not the same reality here in Carcross," Noble said.

The school has about 100 students in kindergarten to Grade 9. Noble said about half of them don't have internet at home.

He said the school has laptops and tablets for students and is offering weekly online Zoom classes. But the school is also sending out packages of schoolwork every 14 days with assignments broken down by each school day.

Nobel said the school worked with the Carcross/Tagish First Nation to come up with a learning plan for students.

He said the one shining light he has noticed as a result of classes being cancelled due to COVID-19 is that teachers are more connected to families than ever.

"I think for teachers too, we miss our kids and this isn't the way we wanted to end the school year, but it is entirely out of our control so we are trying to make the best out of a pretty challenging situation," he said.

Whitehorse schools embrace mix of technology, materials

In Whitehorse, where more students have a reliable internet connection, technology is more heavily leaned on.

Jeanette Gallant, vice-principal of Vanier Catholic Secondary School, said online learning is important for teaching students, especially in the higher grades.

She said technology allows for real-time learning through video conferencing, as well as "asynchronous learning" through programs like Google Classroom, where the teacher and student don't have to be on the computer at the same time.

A student with a "creative learning box" from Grey Mountain Primary School. (Submitted by Yukon Department of Education)

"Students can ask questions. They can engage in discussions, they can receive and give feedback in a very timely manner," she said.

Betty Burns, principal of Grey Mountain Primary School, said her teachers are using "creative learning boxes" for the at-home classes. Each box contains basic school supplies and daily folders with learning activities for each week.

"We are also using Zoom with students in a group chat," Burns said. "It is so nice to see their faces light up as they connect socially with each other."

Technology not a requirement for learning: Yukon Education

Yukon's Department of Education says having access to technology is not a requirement for students to participate in learning opportunities from home.

In an email to CBC News, education spokesperson Kyle Nightingale said students and families are encouraged to contact their principals and teachers directly to ensure they can access learning in a way that best suits their needs.