First Nation uses transparent masks to stay safe, communicate

Communicating while wearing a mask can be challenging, particularly for those who are deaf.

That's why Carcross/Tagish First Nation (CTFN) is handing out transparent face masks to its residents, as part of an effort to remove communication barriers for people and Elders in the community.

"People that I've handed them out to, they said 'I'm so happy to have one,'" said Stacey Robinson-Brown, the First Nation's health and wellness director.

The problem with masks

Many people in the deaf community rely on visual cues, like reading lips or facial expressions, to communicate.

When using sign language, people may also use different areas of their face to communicate words or phrases.

"A lot of that is lost when people are wearing masks," said Robinson-Brown.

"It's covering not only their chin [and] mouth but also their nose and cheeks."

Robinson-Brown said the material can also muffle sounds, making it difficult to understand someone who is speaking with a low or high-pitched voice.

A transparent mask, she explained, can ease some of these issues.

People can see lips moving and the fabric itself allows more sound to penetrate through, she said.

The First Nation's justice coordinator Esther Armstrong wearing a transparent mask. (Submitted by Stacey Robinson-Brown)

The masks come from Quebec-based company, World Wide Hearing, who distributes them for free through funding from the Canadian Red Cross and the Canadian government.

As far as Robinson-Brown knows, Carcross/Tagish First Nation is the only First Nation in Yukon to be distributing them.

So far, the response has been positive.

"It has significantly improved communication with other people," she said, but for some, it's not enough.

Sign language is best solution

Gerard Tremblay, a Whitehorse man who is completely deaf, said transparent face masks only help people who are partially deaf.

"Hearing people can hear the muffled voice through the mask, but of course, a deaf person can't," he explained.

Tremblay said he can "sort of see what's going on" when someone says the word "coffee" — but he might need them to say it two or three times.

"To get people to learn basic sign language, that is key," he said.

Helpful tips when wearing any mask

Though Robinson-Brown said the transparent face masks are "fantastic" and make a difference.

She has some tips for improving communication no matter what kind of mask is being worn.

"Talk louder. Talk slower. Use [your] hands and body language to compensate for lack of facial expressions," she said.