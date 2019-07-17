Carcross Tagish First Nation Chief resigns

Linda Dickson, chief of the Carcross Tagish First Nation, resigned last Friday.

Dickson, who was halfway through her four-year term as Haa Shaa du Hen, or chief, said she's leaving the position for health reasons.

A by-election will be called to elect a replacement as soon as possible. However, a First Nations spokesperson said "it could take a couple of months," before appointing a new person as ballots have to reach citizens who live outside of the traditional territory, the Yukon, Canada and even outside of North America.

The deputy Haa Shaa du Hen, Maria Benoit, will act as chief in the interim until then.

Dickson is a member of the Ishkahittaan Clan. She began working for the Carcross Tagish First Nation in the finance department in 2007, then sat as a member of the general council from 2009 to 2014, and then became an executive member from 2014 to 2019.

She became chief in 2019 when she won a by-election, defeating four other candidates. She was re-elected in June 2020.