Deputy chief appointed for Carcross/Tagish during chief's suspension

A new deputy chief has been appointed for the Carcross/Tagish First Nation in Yukon — and with the appointment, Maria Benoit becomes the temporary head of the First Nation government.

Andy Carvill was suspended as chief last month, pending the results of an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

On Thursday, the First Nation's executive council met and appointed Benoit to a four-year term as Deputy Haa Shaa du Hen (chief). The decision was made by consensus.

Benoit now becomes the main spokesperson for the First Nation until Carvill returns or is replaced as chief. The investigation into the allegations against him is ongoing.

Benoit would not comment on the investigation.

She has been on the First Nation's executive council for a decade, according to a news release from the First Nation.

Her goal is to keep things "continuing on," she said — referring to on-the-land and language revitalization programs.

​"It's gonna be good," she said.