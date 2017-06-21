Skip to Main Content
Harassment complaint against ousted chief 'credible': Carcross/Tagish First Nation

The First Nation will call a byelection to replace Andy Carvill as chief. The General Council voted on Saturday to remove Carvill from office.

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation will hold a byelection for a new chief, after the First Nation's Grand Council voted on Saturday to remove Andy Carvill from the position. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation is set to call a byelection to choose a new chief.

This follows Saturday's vote to remove its suspended chief from office.

Andy Carvill was suspended in late January after he was accused of sexually harassing a female staff member.

Details of an independent investigation were reviewed by the First Nation's General Council on Saturday before the vote. 

In a release on Monday, the First Nation says the allegations were found to be "credible."

The harassment complaint was detailed in documents obtained by CBC in January. 

They state that the chief made inappropriate comments to a staff member, and that Carvill admitted to the harassment and apologized.

"As citizens of the community and as decision makers for the C/TFN [Carcross/Tagish First Nation], no one supports such behavior," the First Nation's press release says.

Carvill survived a January vote to oust him as chief, but he was effectively sidelined following the appointment of a deputy chief. 

Documents obtained by CBC in January said Carvill made inappropriate comments to a staff member, and that he admitted to the harassment and apologized. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Maria Benoit was appointed to the position of deputy chief Feb. 7. She'll continue to perform the duties of chief until the byelection is held. 

A date for the byelection has not been set.

The term of chief is set to expire in May 2020; Carvill's replacement will serve until then.

"We ask for full respect for our nation as we address these difficult issues and continue forward on our healing process as a government and community," the release says.

