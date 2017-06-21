Harassment complaint against ousted chief 'credible': Carcross/Tagish First Nation

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation is set to call a byelection to choose a new chief.

This follows Saturday's vote to remove its suspended chief from office.

Andy Carvill was suspended in late January after he was accused of sexually harassing a female staff member.

Details of an independent investigation were reviewed by the First Nation's General Council on Saturday before the vote.

In a release on Monday, the First Nation says the allegations were found to be "credible."

The harassment complaint was detailed in documents obtained by CBC in January.

They state that the chief made inappropriate comments to a staff member, and that Carvill admitted to the harassment and apologized.

"As citizens of the community and as decision makers for the C/TFN [Carcross/Tagish First Nation], no one supports such behavior," the First Nation's press release says.

Carvill survived a January vote to oust him as chief, but he was effectively sidelined following the appointment of a deputy chief.

Maria Benoit was appointed to the position of deputy chief Feb. 7. She'll continue to perform the duties of chief until the byelection is held.

A date for the byelection has not been set.

At a reconvened GC this weekend it was decided by consensus from all 6 Clans to remove Khà Shâde Héni Andy Carvill and by-election called —@GCTFN

The term of chief is set to expire in May 2020; Carvill's replacement will serve until then.

"We ask for full respect for our nation as we address these difficult issues and continue forward on our healing process as a government and community," the release says.