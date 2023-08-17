Assault charge stayed against RCMP officer in Carcross, Yukon

A Carcross, Yukon RCMP, officer accused of using excessive force against a prisoner in Whitehorse has had his assault charge stayed.

Const. Charles Conway was charged last September following an investigation into an alleged incident at the Whitehorse arrest processing unit in January 2022.

Conway pleaded not guilty earlier this year and the case was set to go to trial this month.

However, Crown prosecutor Raegan Rankin entered a stay of proceedings via a letter to the Yukon court registry on June 23, effectively ending the prosecution against Conway.

The letter does not state the reason for the stay.

Reached by email for comment, Rankin replied that the Crown does not disclose reasons for staying or withdrawing charges.

The Yukon RCMP, in a Sept. 6, 2022 news release announcing the charge against Conway, stated he'd been reassigned to administrative duties after the allegations emerged.

Yukon RCMP have not yet responded to an inquiry from CBC News about whether Conway has since returned to regular duties.