Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·New

Assault charge stayed against RCMP officer in Carcross, Yukon

A Crown prosecutor entered a stay of proceedings against Const. Charles Conway via a letter to the Yukon court registry on June 23. Conway was accused of using excessive force against a prisoner in Whitehorse in January 2022.

Crown entered a stay of proceedings in Charles Conway's file on June 23

Jackie Hong · CBC News ·
A small blue house with brown roof and red stairs/porch. A Canadian flag flies on a pole on the front lawn.
The RCMP detachment in Carcross. The Crown has stayed an assault charge against Carcross RCMP Const. Charles Conway. (CBC)

A Carcross, Yukon RCMP, officer accused of using excessive force against a prisoner in Whitehorse has had his assault charge stayed. 

Const. Charles Conway was charged last September following an investigation into an alleged incident at the Whitehorse arrest processing unit in January 2022. 

Conway pleaded not guilty earlier this year and the case was set to go to trial this month. 

However, Crown prosecutor Raegan Rankin entered a stay of proceedings via a letter to the Yukon court registry on June 23, effectively ending the prosecution against Conway. 

The letter does not state the reason for the stay.

Reached by email for comment, Rankin replied that the Crown does not disclose reasons for staying or withdrawing charges. 

The Yukon RCMP, in a Sept. 6, 2022 news release announcing the charge against Conway, stated he'd been reassigned to administrative duties after the allegations emerged.

Yukon RCMP have not yet responded to an inquiry from CBC News about whether Conway has since returned to regular duties.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jackie Hong

Reporter

Jackie Hong is a reporter for CBC North in Whitehorse. She was previously the courts and crime reporter at the Yukon News and, before moving North in 2017, was a reporter at the Toronto Star where she covered everything from murder trials to escaped capybaras. You can reach her at jackie.hong@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now