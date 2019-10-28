New Carcross bridge 'template' for working with First Nations, Yukon gov't says

When Richard Mostyn took over the highways portfolio, the Yukon government's relationship with Carcross/Tagish First Nation was a lot like the Nares River Bridge — in need of some serious TLC.

"There was a breakdown between the government of the Yukon and Carcross/Tagish First Nation," said Mostyn, and work on a new bridge "had been stalled."

But now, almost three years and $14 million later, Mostyn says they've succeeded in building bridges "physical... [and] metaphorical" to the community.

Mostyn and Carcross/Tagish First Nation Deputy Chief Maria Benoit held an opening ceremony for the new Nares River Bridge last Friday — even though the bridge won't actually be open to traffic until mid-November.

The new Nares River Bridge replaces what's locally known as the Naataase Héen Bridge, the territory's last remaining wooden bridge, built in 1970.

"We've always wanted to have a new bridge," said Benoit. "The boards were loose and nails were sticking out" on the old one, she said.

A view of the old bridge over the Nares River. Built in 1970, it's the last wooden bridge left on a major Yukon highway. (Submitted by Government of Yukon)

"We lobbied hard for a new bridge, and we got our ask granted."

Overseen by Ruskin Construction, the project provided employment for local residents over the two-and-a-half year construction process.

Though the construction phase, at times, ruffled some feathers , Benoit said the community was pleased with the results.

"We've hired our own employees to work on the bridge," said Benoit, "[and] they've moved along in their careers."

The project also provided a wealth of work for analysts — a release from the Yukon government lists a dozen studies and investigations that preceded construction, including a heritage study, rare plant survey, and arsenic analysis.

The project, Mostyn said, has become a "template" for cooperation between the Yukon government and First Nations on infrastructure projects.

"They can take pride," said Mostyn. "They had a very large hand in building this bridge."

Mostyn and Benoit both said they hoped the new bridge, part of the South Klondike Highway, would boost tourism in the community.

"The old bridge … was really a bottleneck on the expansion of the territorial economy," said Mostyn.

Highways Minister Richard Mostyn (left) and Carcross/Tagish First Nation Deputy Chief Maria Benoit (seated) at the opening ceremonies of the Nares River Bridge. The bridge won't actually open to traffic until mid-November. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"We're seeing an enormous growth of tourism in Carcross," he said. "This bridge will help facilitate that tourism more."

The new bridge will allow the community "to bring in more fuel, more supplies, more cargo, more tourists, in a safer and more controlled manner," he said.

Benoit agreed.

"People going back and forth know that they're crossing a safe bridge," said Benoit.

Bridge $1.4 million over budget, one month delayed

The project was originally budgeted at $12.6 million. Mostyn couldn't immediately explain the reasons for the increased cost.

"I'm not sure at the moment," he told CBC. "There's so much going on in the economy ... the unemployment numbers are so low right now, that the costs of everything are going up a little bit, so there is some inflation in the territory for sure."

The project is also slightly behind schedule, with the opening originally planned for October.

"It's about a month later than we thought," said Mostyn.

The bridge should open to traffic in the second week of November, officials said.