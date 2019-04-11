Man arrested after alleged assault at Carcross Learning Centre

The Carcross/Tagish First Nation (CTFN) says a staff member was assaulted and threatened at the Carcross Learning Centre on Wednesday.

The incident prompted a "lock down" at that facility as well as other First Nation buildings and the daycare "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release from the First Nation on Thursday.

The school in Carcross also initiated a "hold and secure protocol," the release says.

The First Nation did not offer details about the alleged incident. It said the staff member who was allegedly assaulted "was quickly moved off site and offered medical and support services by the Nation."

In an earlier news release, Yukon RCMP said the incident had happened Wednesday morning and involved a man who had reportedly threatened someone at the Learning Centre. Police did not refer to an assault taking place.

RCMP patrolled the community and the highway on Wednesday and eventually found and arrested a 55-year-old man. Police have not said whether the man was charged.

The First Nation says the suspect is not a Carcross/Tagish citizen.

In a statement, CTFN Deputy Chief Marie Benoit condemned the "attack."

"We do not tolerate verbal or physical abuse in any form against our citizens, our staff, and our community members," the statement reads.

"We are reviewing safety and security procedures to ensure such an incident does not happen again."