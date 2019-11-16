Stewart Crossing resident's death a result of carbon monoxide poisoning: Yukon coroner

The Yukon's Fire Marshal's Office is warning people to be wary about the use and inspection of devices that produce carbon monoxide after a death at a cabin outside Mayo, Yukon.

In a release issued Friday, the Yukon Coroner's Service said Margaret Elizabeth Carpenter, 75, of Stewart Crossing, died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning on Oct. 26.

Heather Jones, chief coroner, said the incident took place at a recreational cabin on the Silver Trail, which Carpenter was visiting with her partner. She said the cabin's owners were showing signs of illness when Carpenter and her partner arrived, so they decided to stay the night to make sure their friends were OK.

Carpenter's partner woke in the night to find her unresponsive and the two other occupants in need of medical assistance.

Emergency services pronounced Carpenter dead at the scene. A post mortem analysis confirmed the cause of death was carbon monoxide posioning.

All devices that produce carbon monoxide should be properly ventilated. (Radio-Canada)

The Yukon's Fire Marshal's Office examined the cabin and identified factors that may have contributed to the event, including two stoves with no fresh air return and no ventilation systems for the propane stove and thermoelectric generator.

The cabin was well insulated with a thermal door and windows and did not have smoke or carbon monoxide detectors.

The fire marshal is reminding Yukoners that devices that produce carbon monoxid,e such as furnaces, fireplaces and wood burning stoves, should be inspected annually, and only devices approved for indoor use should be brought inside.