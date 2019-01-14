Winter race gets Yukon dog owners off the couch and on a kicksled

Three-year old dog Calibre is whining. He's hooked up to a sled and ready to race.

But Calibre isn't a husky, nor is he on an eight-dog team. That didn't stop the three-year-old black Labrador retriever from getting set to pull a kicksled Sunday at an race this weekend on Mount Lorne, Yukon.

"He's got a bit of cabin fever," laughs Calibre's owner, Kathryn MacDonald. She said Calibre had been cooped up in the house for a week. "He's very excited to go."

The annual Carbon Hill race is hosted by the Dog Powered Sports Association of Yukon. There are four races: 30 miles and 10 miles are competitive, and the six-mile recreation class, which Calibre is taking part in, is for a bit of fun. The 100 metre kids' dash is just cute.

I'm extremely nervous. It's the first time I've ever done anything like this. - Carol Foster, dog owner

"For me it's about doing fun things in the winter with your dog," says MacDonald who's racing for the second year. "It's always difficult to get off the couch."

MacDonald's friend Carol Foster brought her dog Max to run in the six-mile category. Before the start, she says she's feeling "extremely nervous" about the upcoming race.

"It's the first time I've ever done anything like this," says Foster. "We usually just run by ourselves."

After a slow start from both Calibre and Max, who were more interested in sniffing race officials than pulling, MacDonald and Foster said the trail was beautiful and they had a great run.

There were no prizes in the recreation class, but Max got a treat for his efforts.

Carol Foster and her dog Max after they competed in the six-mile recreation class at the Carbon Hill Race. Foster was nervous before the race, but had lots of cuddles for Max after they crossed the finish line. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

There's no snobbery about pet owners racing on kicksleds. The vice-president of the Dog Powered Sports Association said the future of sledding is with house pets.

"Everybody's got pet dogs. Not everybody's got a sled dog," said Adam Robinson. "I think it's great for the sport."

Low snow levels meant organizers had to take a close look at this year's 30-mile event, like possibly using different trails.

"There was just barely enough snow to get it done," said Robinson, who said the association did some safety checks.

Mini racer sledding since 2.5 months old

At just three years old, Imogene Gignac-Keevil raced her second 100 metre kids' dash. She has her very own pink kicksled, decorated with a pink fake flower.

When asked why she likes kicksledding, Gignac-Keevil replied, "'cause I just do."

Three-year-old Imogene Gignac-Keevil, left, and her mother, Genesee Keevil, pose just after Gignac-Keevil raced in the kids' 100 metre dash on her kicksled. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

She's been out dog sledding since she was just two and a half months old, carried on her mother's back.

Gignac-Keevil said she'd like to try the big races with a full team when she's older.

Her mother, Genesee Keevil, said dog sledding is a great sport for kids.

"The relationship and bond you form with those animals is really important. I think it's a good part of growing up and taking care of each other."