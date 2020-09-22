Skip to Main Content
RCMP arrest woman after 'dangerous' driving incident in Whitehorse
North

RCMP arrest woman after 'dangerous' driving incident in Whitehorse

Whitehorse RCMP arrested a 33-year-old woman this weekend after an alleged dangerous driving incident near Fish Lake Road early Saturday.

33-year-old woman faces multiple charges

CBC News ·
RCMP said they got calls for an "intoxicated driver" in the early hours of Saturday. (John Robertson/CBC)

Whitehorse RCMP arrested a 33-year-old woman this weekend after an alleged dangerous driving incident early Saturday.

Police say they got calls about an intoxicated driver, and found the driver near Fish Lake Road shortly after.

The driver faces several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault, mischief, failure to stop after an accident, and refusal to comply with a demand for breathalyzer.

She was also charged with careless driving and operating a vehicle without a licence.

The accused has been released and will appear in court on Sept. 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now