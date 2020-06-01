2 young adults 'fighting for their life' after car crash in Hay River

Two young people have been medevaced to Edmonton and are in critical condition as the result of an early morning car crash in Hay River, Northwest Territories.

An RCMP news release says around 4:54 a.m. Sunday a vehicle collided with a power pole in the community's Old Town neighbourhood.

When police arrived on scene, the passenger and driver, described as young adults, were unconscious. Jaws of Life were needed to extract them from the vehicle, which had "sustained extensive damage."

The driver and passenger were first taken to the Hay River Medical Centre, and then medevaced to Edmonton for "further treatment of serious, life-threatening conditions."

A quote attributed to Sgt. Brandon Humbke, the commander of the RCMP detachment in Hay River, says they are currently "fighting for their life."

"It's a difficult time for the community, and our thoughts are with their families and friends," the quote continues.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, with the help of an "accident reconstructionist." It's not clear yet if alcohol was a factor, the release says.