Missing hunter found dead near Cape Dorset, search continues for another

A search continues Thursday morning for a missing hunter near Cape Dorset, Nunavut, after another missing hunter was found dead Wednesday evening.

The man's body was spotted from the air, and his remains were recovered by locals from Cape Dorset, according to Maj. Mark Gough, a senior public affairs officer with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax.

The Nunavut Emergency Management Organization called the centre for help on Wednesday morning when three hunters didn't return home when expected on Tuesday evening.

Maj. Mark Norris, the officer from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre who's coordinating the search, say the men were hunting on the ocean when their 6.7 metre freighter canoe capsized.

One man was found alive Wednesday at noon on shore. Norris says this man was wearing a flotation device, and the other two hunters were not.

On Thursday morning, search and rescue crews are using two helicopters, a coast guard ship and smaller ships to search a 22.5 square kilometre nautical kilometre area, says Gough. He says they're searching the water and the shoreline.

Norris says searchers are concentrating on the shoreline near where the first man was rescued, because the chances of the third man surviving in the water this long are minimal.

"We'll search for as long as we can to give people we're searching for the best chance of survival," says Gough.

No information has been provided on what happened in the canoe to make it capsize. The names or ages of the hunters haven't been released.

Norris said the people searching for the hunters are familiar with the area.

The CBC has reached out to Nunavut's emergency management organization and the hamlet of Cape Dorset for more information about the missing hunters.