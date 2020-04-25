RCMP respond to 'possible active shooter' in Kinngait

RCMP in Kinngait, Nunavut, say they're dealing with a "possible active shooter."

In a news release sent Saturday morning, police said there is an unfolding and "dynamic" situation in the community, formerly known as Cape Dorset.

RCMP said they received reports of a possible gunshot from what is believed to be a lone man, and are currently attempting to locate the suspect.

They are asking residents to remain inside and stay away from the 1000 block area.

At about 1 p.m. ET, a CBC journalist in Iqaluit saw an emergency alert appear on her television screen.

"RCMP V Division advising of active shooter in Cape Dorset dump and mountain area. Advising residents to stay away from that area," the alert read.

There are no reports of injuries right now.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 867-979-1111.