Youth charged with break-in at Cape Dorset high school

One young person has been arrested and charged with the break and enter of the Cape Dorset high school over the holiday, RCMP say.

On Jan. 2 the Peter Pitseolak High School was entered through a door left open accidentally.

Officials with the Nunavut Department of Education says they are reviewing "extensive" video footage of the break-in and have also handed it over to RCMP.

The intruders left behind $2,500 worth of damage and stole various items.

The window from the office door was removed from the frame as intruders were trying to get into the office without smashing the window. (Submitted Department of Education )

Drywall in the building was damaged after being shot with arrows, according to the Department of Government and Community Service. Windows and window trim from office doors were removed in an attempt to try and enter the rooms.

The intruders tried to break into a safe in the principal's office using a handheld power drill but failed. They also entered the vice-principals office but the Department of Education did not say if anything was damaged or taken from this office.

A various assortment of property was also stolen during the break in.

That includes food from the canteen and breakfast program, kitchen utensils, chef's knives that were locked away in a drawer, a computer keyboard, a hand drill, baseball caps and shoes.

The intruders tried to break into the safe in the principal's office with a power drill, but they were unsuccessful. (Submitted Department of Education)

Officials are still trying to determine if anything else is missing.

The break in did not affect the first day of school after the Christmas holidays. RCMP were the first on the scene after an alarm was triggered on the night of the break-in.

CBC News requested an interview with the school principal but they were unable to speak by deadline.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.