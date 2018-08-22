Cape Dorset man in custody after shooting rifle near airport

RCMP in Cape Dorset, Nunavut, say they've taken a man into custody following a high risk incident involving a firearm near the airport on Tuesday.

Police were informed around 5:30 p.m. that a man was holding a rifle near the airport, according to an RCMP press release. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the man shoot multiple rounds into the air.

The man then left the airport in the direction of the 4500 block, according to the press release. Officers heard "screams and sounds of distress" as they followed him.

RCMP said the man pointed a piece of wood toward the responding officers and pretended to shoot them as he challenged them to shoot him.

We're very fortunate at how this was resolved peacefully and without incident. - Insp. Mark Crowther, Qikiqtani District Commander

RCMP said they used de-escalation techniques to resolve the situation and the man was taken into police custody. The rifle and numerous spent shell casings were also seized.

"We take these calls very seriously," Insp. Mark Crowther, Qikiqtani district commander said in a statement. "We're very fortunate at how this was resolved peacefully and without incident thanks to the perseverance of our members and the support from residents in Cape Dorset."

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-265-3333.

The news release also noted that Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Help Line is available 24/7 for those in crisis at 1-800-265-3333, as well as the First Nations and Inuit Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310. People looking for support can also visit their local community justice office or contact Nunavut Victims Services.