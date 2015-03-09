Paddling amateur beats the odds, wins gold in Tsiigehtchic's canoe festival

Up until two months ago, Edward Cardinal says he couldn't even paddle in a straight line.

"No skills at all! Zero," said Cardinal.

But the canoeing amateur and his partner Keefer Francis took home the gold medal in the men's doubles category at the annual Canoe Days festival in Tsiigehtchic, N.W.T., this month.

His feelings after crossing the finish line?

"Awesome, man. All that had work. All that pushing Donovan and Jojo did for us. If it wasn't for them, we would never even had a chance," said Cardinal.

Cardinal said his father-in-law Donovan Arey and his paddling partner "bugged, bugged and bugged" Cardinal to try paddling.

"Once I found a partner, and he was dedicated ... that's what got us in the race," he said.

This year's Canoe Days marked an unexpected victory for Arey as well.

The paddler came in last place in the 2019 triathlon race, but this year, he beat his odds and his team won gold.

"We came in last, so we wanted to try and come in first this year," Arey said. He said finding a good biker and runner was key to the success.

Training 10 to 20 km on the waters

The two men trained together on the waters, and it ranged from a 10-kilometre paddle to 20 kilometres.

"We'd leave ahead of the boys," said Arey. "They'd start chasing us. Every time, they'd shorten it. After a month in, I knew they were going to be the team to beat."

Anybody can do it, man. You just got to have the time and patience. - Edward Cardinal

"Once Donovan started making us chase him, I knew we were getting faster and faster," said Cardinal.

Arey said that made him and his paddling partner work harder.

"I guess we really never had the push ... but with these guys, it makes you go harder," said Arey.

Cardinal said his paddling journey the past two months can give hope to anyone willing to try it.

"Anybody can do it, man. You just got to have the time and patience," he said.

The two say they have a new goal — a four-man canoe race in Yukon later this year. They will start training this week, said Arey.

And as for their relationship?

"It made it competitive," said Arey with a chuckle. "We talk lots .. made us a little closer, I think."